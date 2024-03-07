Francis Orfanello Acquires 7,500 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Francis Orfanello acquired 7,500 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,238,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

