Frank X. Leonard Sells 840 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $13,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,559,000 after buying an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.