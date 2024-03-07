Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,225 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 10.30% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 2,190.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,065. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

