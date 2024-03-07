Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.6%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 808,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 283,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

