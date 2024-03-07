Fusion Fuel Green’s (HTOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s current price.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

