FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.28. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

