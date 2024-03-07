Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target Raised to $2.25

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,984,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

