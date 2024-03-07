GAP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 17,861 call options.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 5,764,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

