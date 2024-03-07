GAP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 17,861 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GPS
Institutional Trading of GAP
GAP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 5,764,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
GAP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 600.06%.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAP
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Here’s How to Dip into Chinese Stocks if You Live in the U.S.
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.