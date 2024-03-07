Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $584,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $476.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

