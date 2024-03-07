Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $16.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.81.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $23,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.