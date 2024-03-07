Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.57

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 55822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

