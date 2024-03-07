Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 261.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBIO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of GBIO opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.70. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

