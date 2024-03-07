Gentex Co. (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

