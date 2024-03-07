Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. EHP Funds Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 348,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,675,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 311,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

