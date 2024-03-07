GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$166.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 475,592 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

