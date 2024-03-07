Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
