Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

