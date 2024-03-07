Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $314.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

