Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,959 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

