Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.