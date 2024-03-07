Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 14,216 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.68 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

