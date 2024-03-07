Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

