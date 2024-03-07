GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at B. Riley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,487 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,192. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

