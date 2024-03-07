Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.20

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 25049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

