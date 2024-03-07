Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 950 ($12.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of GFTU stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 971.20 ($12.33). The stock had a trading volume of 515,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 946.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 880.02. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 737.20 ($9.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

