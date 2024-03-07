Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 950 ($12.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
