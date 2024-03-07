Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 4,100 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,340,277 shares in the company, valued at $69,583,809.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,131. The stock has a market cap of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.21. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $765,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.