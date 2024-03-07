Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

GFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFF

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $69.38 on Friday. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.