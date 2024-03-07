Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $7,848,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

