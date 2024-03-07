Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Andrea Renee Bortner Sells 4,112 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 85,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

