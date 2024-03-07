GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 116,782 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

