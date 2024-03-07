GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 56,846 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

