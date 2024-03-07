GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Alamo Group worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

