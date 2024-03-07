GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,642 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Organogenesis worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Organogenesis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Organogenesis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.59. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

