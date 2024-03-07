GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after buying an additional 1,962,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.83 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

