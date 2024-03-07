GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.78 Million in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of St. Joe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in St. Joe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

