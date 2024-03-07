GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.85 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,087 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,517 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.