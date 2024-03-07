GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period.
Varex Imaging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VREX
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Varex Imaging
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.