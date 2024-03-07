GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

