GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,703 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

