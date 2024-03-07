GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 10,507 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 223.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Lindsay worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.9 %

LNN stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.18.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNN. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

