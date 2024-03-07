GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 452.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

