Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.20

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 23016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Guess? alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Guess?

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.