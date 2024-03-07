Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer Sells 10,558 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmonic alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 165,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990,425 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Harmonic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 119,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,306,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.