HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.69 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.