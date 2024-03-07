HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.69 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

