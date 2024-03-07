HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACRS. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $102.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

