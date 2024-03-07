Head-To-Head Analysis: NioCorp Developments (NB) versus Its Peers

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NioCorp Developments to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.52% -4.25% -4.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NioCorp Developments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1105 2431 2951 105 2.31

Risk & Volatility

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.13%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 53.04%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its peers.

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.11 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.46 billion $1.10 billion 7.89

NioCorp Developments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NioCorp Developments peers beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.