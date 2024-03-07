Head-To-Head Survey: Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) versus TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF)

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) and Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TFF Group and Silgan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Silgan 1 1 6 0 2.63

Silgan has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Silgan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silgan is more favorable than TFF Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.2% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Silgan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TFF Group and Silgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silgan $5.99 billion 0.77 $325.96 million $2.98 14.44

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Group.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Group and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Group N/A N/A N/A Silgan 5.44% 20.29% 4.76%

Summary

Silgan beats TFF Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers. It primarily serves wine, bourbon, and whisky markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, France.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive; and marine chemical products. This segment also provides plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors, and an online shopping catalog. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

