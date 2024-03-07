Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 5.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 359,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 764,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. Himax Technologies's revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

