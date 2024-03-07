Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 5,606,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,639. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

