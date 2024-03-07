Holderness Investments Co. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

