Holderness Investments Co. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 6,360,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,148,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

