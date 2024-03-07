Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

CMCSA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 4,879,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

